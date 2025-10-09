"I educated myself through their cinema," says Subhash Ghai as he pays tribute to legendary filmmakers Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt at his institute

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 : The timeless legacy of legendary filmmakers Guru Dutt and Raj Kapoor has been a profound source of inspiration for 'Karz' director Subhash Ghai.

Speaking with ANI, Ghai fondly reflected on how he educated himself through the cinema of Indian's most iconic storytellers, such as Guru Dutt, Raj Kapoor, Mehboob Khan and Bimal Roy.

"Any person can become a great artist if he studies from his elders. Guru Dutt sahab and Raj Kapoor sahab have been my ideal filmmakers since my school and college days. Mehboob Khan sahab and Vimal Roy were also there. I used to watch their films with great interest. And when I used to watch their films, I used to learn from them. I educated myself through their cinema," he said.

"So I am indebted to them. Today I am happy that such a big event has taken place in Whistling Woods International and we have announced the Guru Dutt Scholarship and Raj Kapoor Scholarship," Ghai said.

On day two of the annual 'Celebrate Cinema' festival at Whistling Woods International (WWI), Ghai paid a tribute to legendary filmmakers Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt via a special session.

The session, moderated by Subhash Ghai, featured grandson of Raj Kapoor and son of Rishi Kapoor's Ranbir Kapoor, alongside noted director Rahul Rawail.

On having Ranbir at the session, Ghai said, "We have honoured them, celebrated their centenary (Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt) , and today, Whistling Woods is home to 2,000 students. This event is one we celebrate every year, and I was delighted to have Ranbir Kapoor, Raj Kapoor's grandson, join us today. He spoke beautifully, and the moment that touched me the most was when he said, 'Sir, please give me a chance to come here. I want to learn something..."

