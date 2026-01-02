“‘I Ended Up Giving Around 50 Auditions’: Mona Singh on Her Struggle Days and How She Bagged Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin”

From relentless auditions to becoming a name etched in Indian entertainment history, Mona Singh’s journey is a story of grit, perseverance and unwavering belief. The actress, who is known for adding her magical touch to every project, is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos. She recently appeared on Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati, where she opened up about her struggle period and the defining moment of her career — bagging Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, a show that went on to become a cult classic.

During the heartfelt conversation on the show, Mona took audiences back to her early days, when chasing her acting dreams meant long, exhausting journeys and countless auditions.

She shared, “I would take an Ashiad bus from Pune everyday and come to Mumbai to audition.” Mona revealed that she would get off at Dadar, audition at Famous Studios, and then catch an evening bus to head back to Pune — a routine she followed day after day with hope in her heart.

Recalling how destiny finally turned in her favour, Mona spoke about learning that producers Deeya and Tony Singh were working on a new project. Determined not to miss the opportunity, she went in for the auditions. Sharing the experience in detail, she said, “I found out that Deeya and Tony were working on a project and auditions were underway, so I went for it. I cleared the first round, and then they kept calling me back for the third, fourth, and fifth rounds. In total, I ended up giving around 50 auditions. At one point, I asked the makers if they were even planning to cast me, as I was spending so much on auditions. They then told me it was a big show and that I had been finalised.”

That moment marked a turning point in her life. Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin not only transformed Mona Singh into a household name but also redefined the portrayal of female leads on Indian television. The show’s success resonated deeply with audiences and continues to be remembered as one of Indian TV’s most iconic dramas.

Today, as Mona Singh seamlessly moves between films, OTT and varied roles, her story serves as a powerful reminder that success is often built on persistence, patience and countless unseen struggles. From daily bus rides between Pune and Mumbai to celebrating milestones on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Mona’s journey is a testament to what it truly means to be always ready.