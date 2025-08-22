“I Fearlessly Own My Flaws and Make Them Who I Am,” Taapsee Pannu, on Staying Authentic in Every Step of Her Journey

Taapsee Pannu is indeed one of the most promising and talented actresses in Indian cinema. Known for her distinct approach and unique choices, she has consistently taken the unconventional path whether on screen, in her personal life, or in her entrepreneurial journey. Taapsee Pannu’s journey, which began in South Indian cinema before she made her mark in Bollywood, stands as a testament to embracing failure as a teacher. She has openly admitted that many of her early choices were driven by conventional formulas that failed to connect. This realization became a turning point when she stepped into Hindi films, choosing to set aside star power and industry trends, and instead commit herself to projects that truly inspired her. She said, “I decided I’ll not make the same mistakes. I’ll make new ones,”. Taapsee’s authenticity also defines her entrepreneurial ventures, including co-owning a badminton team. She stresses the importance of choosing the right partners in business and investing only in projects that can fuel her passion in the long run. When it comes to defining the ‘Taapsee Pannu’ brand, she identifies “fearless authenticity” as its essence.

In an industry fixated on image, she stands apart by embracing and owning her flaws unapologetically. “Might as well just fearlessly own up my flaws and make them my identity,” she added. When asked about designing a signature accessory, she opted for perfume, an invisible yet powerful expression that leaves a mark before a word is spoken. She also shared her thoughts on modern creativity, including the toxic obsession with social media validation. For Taapsee, true success isn’t defined by likes or numbers, but by the peace of sleeping soundly at night, the joy of waking up happy, and the freedom to live life on her own terms.

While Taapsee herself has played many strong women-oriented roles, she also credited several inspirational women, from Indira Gandhi to colleagues like Vidya Balan and Priyanka Chopra. She reflected on how films like Pink and Thappad opened the doors for women to share their own stories with her, reinforcing her belief in the power of authentic storytelling to create a better, more empathetic tomorrow. On the work front, Taapsee Pannu is ready to impress audiences with Gandhari, an action-packed thriller. She plays a brave mother on a determined mission to save her kidnapped child, showing both deep emotions and strong action skills. Known for doing her own stunts, she brings a real and powerful touch to the role. Staying true to her image, Taapsee promises a strong, inspiring, and exciting film that is also set to leave a mark.