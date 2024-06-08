"I feel like a spy from nighttime television!": Dick Van Dyke on Daytime Emmy win

Washington [US], June 8 : In a moment of jubilation and humour, veteran actor Dick Van Dyke, at the age of 98, secured his second Daytime Emmy on Friday for his guest appearance on Peacock's 'Days of Our Lives', claiming the title of the oldest-ever recipient of the prestigious award.

As per Deadline, Van Dyke's acceptance speech radiated charm as he exclaimed, "I don't believe this. I feel like I'm a spy from nighttime television! I'm the oldest nominee in history." His infectious enthusiasm and wit captivated the audience.

Reflecting on his journey, Van Dyke humorously quipped, "If I had known I was gonna live this long, I would have taken care of myself."

He fondly recounted how a casual suggestion from a friend at the gym led to his role on 'Days of Our Lives', expressing disbelief at the unexpected turn of events. "I'm 98 years old. Can you believe it?" he exclaimed, embodying a blend of astonishment and gratitude, as per Deadline.

Van Dyke's illustrious career spans decades, marked by memorable performances and timeless contributions to television and film.

Amidst the celebration, the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards honoured outstanding achievements in daytime television, with 'General Hospital' emerging as a frontrunner, clinching four prestigious awards including Best Drama Series.

Acknowledging the exceptional talents within the industry, the awards ceremony celebrated a diverse array of winners across various categories, showcasing the creativity and dedication of daytime television professionals.

With the first batch of Daytime Emmy Awards unveiling a night of nostalgia and triumph, anticipation mounts for the second half of the ceremony, scheduled to be held on Saturday night.

