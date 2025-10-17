"I feel like at 45, I'm born again": Jessica Simpson on her acting comeback with 'All's Fair'

Washington DC [US], October 17 : Singer and actor Jessica Simpson is all set for her acting comeback. She stars in Ryan Murphy's upcoming Hulu series, All's Fair, more than 15 years after she last appeared onscreen, according to E! News.

'All's Fair' is an upcoming American legal drama series created by Ryan Murphy.

"I feel like at 45, I'm born again," Jessica exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes at the All's Fair premiere in Los Angeles, adding, "It's like, a resurrection of everything entertainment for me and it's so nice."

Jessica announced her breakup from her husband, Eric Johnson, in January. Amid that personal transition, Jessica, who shares kids Maxwell, 13, Ace, 12, and Birdie, 6, with her ex, also returned to the stage after releasing new music.

"There was a 15-year break and it felt very long," she said about her hiatus. "I didn't want it to be that long, but then I had another kid and it was like, OK, I'm gonna continue to be a mom and just grow the brand, grow the Jessica Simpson collection as much as possible," according to E! News.

Ryan offered her what marks her first onscreen role since she appeared on a 2010 episode of Entourage. And it was very different from the parts she had played in the past.

"I got this call to do All's Fair and I'm like, 'Wait, Ryan Murphy wants me for this? Are you serious?'" 'The Dukes of Hazzard' movie star said, adding, "I'm used to getting funny, comedic, dumb blonde roles. But this is very opposite of anything that I've ever done," according to E! News.

"Rick Springfield is my love interest," the "Irresistible" singer continued. "I have very naughty scenes. Very. Very out of my comfort zone, but I did it. And Anthony Hemingway, who directed, made me feel so comfortable with everything that I did. My character is very vulnerable, she has to get really emotional and cry," as quoted by the outlet.

Jessica said that for her role, she wore prosthetics that took four hours to apply and drew inspiration from the show's cast.

"I had people like Naomi Watts and Kim Kardashian and Niecy Nash," she said. "Everybody had this quiet confidence about them that really just dropped me into the scene where I could listen and just really be the character. It was great. It was an amazing experience. I'm craving doing it again," according to E! News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor