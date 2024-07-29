"I feel like it's very open, honest, truthful idea": Florence Pugh on 'Thunderbolts'

Washington [US], July 29 : Actor Florence Pugh is back on the Marvel set with the movie 'Thunderbolts'. She expressed her excitement about the project at San Diego Comic-Con and said the makers have created something special with the film, reported People.

Acknowledging that the movie "has been years in the making," the Oscar nominee shared that "the reason why it took so long to come together is that there would be no point in doing this story unless we did it properly."

Pugh will reprise her role as Yelena Belova, the Russian Black Widow, who was first introduced in Scarlett Johansson's 2021 film 'Black Widow'. She appears alongside Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, a.k.a. The Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

"There'd be no point in letting these characters come together and have their character arcs unless we actually spoke the truth about how they'd be feeling and to come and make this movie in the way that we made it," said Pugh.

While plot details are still under wraps, the Jake Schreier-directed 'Thunderbolts' will center on a new team of superheroes who were all formerly considered villains.

"I feel like this is something that we've never seen before from Marvel," added Pugh. "I feel like it's a very open, honest and truthful idea. And I'm just really excited for people to watch it."

While sharing her experience of working with co-stars, she shared, "This is why we can't stop laughing together, because we genuinely just had such a wonderful time with each other, and we've loved working with one another."

Harbour shared that reuniting onscreen with Pugh as his character's daughter was a treat. Calling the actress "electric to work with," he said, "this time around, we got to go to all these different levels [in their relationship]. There's warmth and humour, but he's a terrible narcissist. And she's very dedicated to killing people," reported People.

'Thunderbolts' is all set to release in 2025.

