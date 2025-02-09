"I Feel So Special": Shreya Chaudhry Shares Her Experience of Being Directed by Boman Irani in the Mehta Boys

The Mehta Boys, Actor Boman Irani’s much-awaited directorial debut, has been making waves at international film festivals, including Chicago, IFFSA Toronto, and IFFI Goa and is all set to release on the 7th of February. Recently, the film was screened in India at the prestigious Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, where it received a warm, heartfelt response and a standing ovation from the audiences.

During the post-screening discussion, Irani's co-star Shreya Chaudhry shared her experience of working with the veteran actor-turned-director. Reflecting on her time on set, she said, "Boman Sir is such an amazing director, and I feel so special and thankful to have been directed by him and for writing characters like Puja Sarup and mine because they're so beautiful and so real. I truly think it's an ode to all the beautiful women in our lives."

Her words captured the thoughtful approach Bomani Irani has taken to create his characters, particularly the way he crafted female roles with authenticity and heart. Shreya Chaudhry expressed how his respectful and creative environment made working with him a truly memorable experience not just for her but for the entire cast and crew.

The Mehta Boys explore the intricate dynamics between a father and son at odds, who are forced to spend 48 hours together. The film promises an emotionally gripping narrative, delving deep into family complexities with an intriguing premise. Boman Irani’s debut effort has already garnered attention, and with its release on 7th February on Amazon Prime Video, audiences are eager to witness this heartfelt drama.