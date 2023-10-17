"I feel very blessed, grateful": Kriti Sanon on winning Best Actress National Film Award for 'Mimi'

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Actor Kriti Sanon was conferred with the Best Actress Award at the 69th National Film Awards here on Tuesday for her performance in the film 'Mimi'.

Kriti received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony that took place at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Kriti arrived at the ceremony along with her parents.

On winning the prestigious award, Kriti said, "Just very very overwhelmed. I feel very blessed & grateful. It is a very special moment, especially for Mimi & also my parents were here watching me. I don't think I've felt this before."

She looked beautiful at the award ceremony as she donned a pastel saree that complemented the Indian culture.

Kriti jointly won the Best Actress award with Alia Bhatt, who won it for her performance in the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

'Mimi' tells the story of a young woman named Mimi (Kriti) who agrees to become a surrogate mother for a foreign couple, hoping to use the money to fulfil her dream of becoming an actress. However, the biological parents back out when they learn that the child will be born with Down syndrome. Mimi then decides to raise the child on her own and faces several challenges and societal pressures as a single mother. Her journey as a mother and her struggle to provide for her child despite the odds is both heartwarming and inspiring.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' opposite Tiger Shroff.

She also has 'The Crew' and 'Do Patti' in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor