“I Felt Connected to the Story”: Adarsh Gourav Reveals the Possibility and His Plans To Return for Ridley Scott’s Alien: Earth Future Seasons

Adarsh Gourav, who captivated audiences worldwide with his remarkable performance in Ridley Scott’s acclaimed sci-fi series Alien: Earth, has shared his thoughts on the show’s impact and his aspirations to continue being part of its expanding universe. Following the show’s widespread success, Adarsh expressed immense gratitude for the experience and revealed his excitement about returning for future seasons, should the opportunity arise.

Talking about the series, Adarsh said, “Working on Alien: Earth has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience, something that will stay with me forever. To be a part of a world crafted by Ridley Scott and brought to life with such scale, imagination, and emotional depth is every actor’s dream. The show challenges you not just as a performer but as a person it makes you think about humanity, survival, and connection in ways few projects do. Every day on that set was a masterclass, and the passion of the entire team was infectious.”

He added, “I feel deeply connected to the story and my character’s arc, and I would absolutely love to return if the journey continues. There’s still so much potential to explore both narratively and emotionally. Collaborating with visionaries who constantly push creative boundaries has been nothing short of inspiring. Alien: Earth reaffirmed my belief that when storytelling is done with heart and purpose, it can truly transcend languages, cultures, and genres.”