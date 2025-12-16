“I Felt Really Bad”: Saumya Tandon on Viral Slapping Scene With Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar

Akshaye Khanna's role in Dhurandhar is getting praised by the audience as it shows both sides of a villain. Akshaye Khanna plays the role of Reheman Daikait, a gangster who rules Lyari town. He is shown as calm yet dangerous, but at the same time he is also a family orientated person. In one of the scenes when his eldest son gets killed, his wife, played by Saumya Tandon, slaps him and starts crying. Their remarkable chemistry, especially the viral slapping scene with Akshaye Khanna, is getting a lot of attention, as she discussed in a recent interview.

Saumya mentioned that she has immense respect for Akshaye Khanna and he is brilliant actor. She said, "People don't understand the difference between a male-dominated film and misogyny. These are two very different things. Misogyny is when women are belittled, and this film doesn't do that. Yes, the film has a lot of male characters, but women are treated with respect. Imagine, there's a man in Lyari whom everyone fears, and his wife slaps him in front of everyone in the hospital. Yet he says nothing."

Soumya spoke about the slapping scene, "I hadn't even met Akshaye before, but we still had great chemistry, just through our eyes. Initially, I was faking the slap scene, then Aditya said, 'Don't fake it, just slap him.' Then I looked at Akshaye and asked him if I should do it. He said, 'Absolutely.' I did slap him, but I felt really bad afterward, but I just did it."

Agreed.

In the universe Dhurandhar is set in, with the societal norms the director chose to depict, it is a male-dominated world , yet the women are treated with dignity. They aren’t beaten, objectified, or shown as one of many wives, even though that society could have allowed… https://t.co/mzSZ2I3N7q — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) December 10, 2025

Also Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh Starrer Film Heads Towards Rs 400 Crore Club; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

About 'Dhurandhar'

Aditya Dhar's film, released on December 5th, garnered positive reviews and box office success, earning approximately Rs 350 crore domestically and exceeding Rs 500 crore worldwide. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Sara Arjun.