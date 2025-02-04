I first agreed to do Thandel and then called to say I didn't know Telugu: Karunakaran

Chennai, Feb 4 Tamil actor Karunakaran, who will be making his debut in Telugu cinema with director Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel, says he readily accepted when the offer came his way but then called up half an hour later to tell them that he did not know Telugu.

Karunakaran, during an interview said, “I am very grateful to Geetha Arts Allu Aravind sir and to director Chandoo Mondeti for giving me this opportunity. When they told me the story, I loved the story and readily agreed to do the film. However, I called them up within half an hour to express concerns because I did not know Telugu. They discussed among themselves and got back to me in three to four hours, saying that wouldn’t be a problem and that they would help me learn the language.”

The actor further remarked, “I have all the numbers of all those in the crew. That is because I would take help from all of them.”

“I would take help from everybody and go to the spot well prepared but then at the location, the dialogues would change. There Sai Pallavi was a big help,” he said.

Sai Pallavi, responding to his statement, said, “He actually needn’t have taken so much stress because our director Chandoo was very very cool. He wouldn’t insist on lip synchronisation. All he would insist on were the expressions. He would say give the correct expressions and we can take care of it.

Starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi as the protagonists, the film features Sundip R Ved as the antagonist. While 'Thandel' carries an impressive star cast, it also carries a spectacular crew. National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for this film, which has cinematography by Shamdat.

National Award-winning Naveen Nooli is the editor, and Srinagendra Tangala leads the art department. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, 'Thandel' is produced by Bunny Vasu under the banner of Geetha Arts, with Allu Aravind presenting it. The film is set to hit screens on February 7.

