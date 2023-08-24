"I froze for a moment, treated myself with a pizza": Kriti Sanon on her National Award win

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 : It was back in 2014 when Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with 'Heropanti', and after a nine-year-long career in the movies, she is touted as one of the country's most versatile and prominent actors.

She is currently on top of her game. Be it on-screen or off-screen, Kriti is ruling everywhere. On Thursday, she added another feather to her cap by winning Best Actress at the 69th National Award for her effortless performance in 'Mimi', which was released in 2021. In 'Mimi', Kriti essayed the role of a surrogate mother.

After the win, an ecstatic Kriti spoke toand shared how she celebrated one of the most memorable moments of her life.

"I was in a meeting in the evening and all of a sudden I started getting non-stop calls. I couldn’t understand what was going on. I usually don't step outside the meetings to take calls but this time I had to, and that's when I really got to know about my win. I literally froze for a few seconds. I told my manager to hold the meeting for a while. I quickly ran towards my parents and shared the news with them. We hugged, we cried...We all got so emotional," she said.

Kriti and her family chose to mark this milestone with a pizza party at home.

“ At my house, impromptu celebrations mean ordering a pizza (she giggled). Be it New Year or any random occasion, we like to treat ourselves to pizza. So, after learning about my win, my mother said, ‘let’s order some pizzas’. I celebrated this moment by having pizza in my pyjamas with my parents by my side,” Kriti laughed.

Before signing off, the 33-year-old star, clearly overwhelmed with emotions following such a massive win, expressed her gratitude to her well-wishers and God.

“I thank God and my fans for everything. My prayers have been answered. I have a diary in which I write about my life, my dreams and my goals. After working in ‘Mimi’, I had penned down in my diary that I would win the national award for my performance in this film and I won it. I hope this win inspires boys and girls who watch thousands of dreams and want to make them come true.”

Needless to add, Kriti’s happiness knows no bounds.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor