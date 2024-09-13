"I gave it my all": Dhvani Bhanushali on her film debut 'Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 : Singer Dhvani Bhanushali, best known for her tracks 'Vaaste' and 'Ishare Tere', is now all set to explore the field of acting with her debut film 'Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam'.

As the film is all set to hit theatres, Dhvani expressed excitement about her acting debut while speaking with ANI.

She said, "I always wanted to be a complete artist. I feel everyone should explore different things in life. During COVID-19 lockdown, I thought about exploring acting, especially after featuring in a couple of music videos. So, I started working on it and met with a lot of people. I did one play where I worked with a lot of actors from NSD. I am extremely happy to be making my debut with 'Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam'. I gave this film my all."

In the film, Dhvani will be seen sharing screen space with Aashim Gulati.

In Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, Dhvani's character, Meera, shares similarities with Kareena's iconic role of Geet from Jab We Met.

Describing Meera, Dhvani said, "My character Meera has shades of Geetfierce, unapologetic, yet vulnerable. I've tried to incorporate those traits into Meera, drawing from Kareena's Geet. Of course, no one can match her energy or recreate that iconic role, but I've done my best to bring my own interpretation to Meera while staying inspired by her."

Aashim also shared his experience working in the film.

"I've been wanting to do a rom-com for so long, and finally I got this offer. It's an accidental love story. There's romance, comedy, chaos, and a little bit of action in the film. It also has an important message. I hope the audience will like it," he added.

Laxman Utekar's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam is directed by Saurabh Dasgupta. It will be released theatrically on 20th September 2024. The musical family entertainer is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Laxman Utekar, Karishma Sharma, and Kamlesh Bhanushali.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the makers unveiled the song 'Babu Ki Baby' from the film.

Composed by Sunny M.R. and penned by Ashish Pandit, 'Babu Ki Baby' features Aashim Gulati's character as he grooves effortlessly to the infectious beats, perfectly complementing Dhanashree's energetic performance.

