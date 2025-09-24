"I got a chance to sing with Kishore Da in Mr. India," recalls Alisha Chinai; Shaan too pays tribute

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 : Notable musicians such as Shaan, Alisha Chinai, Shalmali Kholgade, Shamir Tandon and Mame Khan have come together to pay an ode to legendary late Kishore Kumar.

These talented artistes will be seen performing together on SonyLIV's show 'Ek aur Baar Kishore Kumar'.

On Wednesday, Shaan, Alisha, Shalmali, Shamir and Mame sat down withand opened up about the impact of Kishore Kumar on their music career.

"Who I am today whether it's the way I sing or everything I've learned is deeply influenced by him (Kishore Kumar). His aura, his stage presence, the way he performed all of it has been a source of inspiration. In that sense, I consider myself his student. And I'm not alone; there are many like me across our country who feel the same. So when this opportunity came my way, I was truly excited," Shaan shared.

Alisha Chinai recalled singing with Kishore Da in 'Mr. India'. The duo had worked together on 'Kate Nahin Kat Te' song.

" I consider myself truly lucky and fortunate to have had the opportunity to sing with him in the film Mr. India, for the song Kaate Nahin Kat Te. The first time I sang with him, I was filled with excitement. It was such an inspiring experience. Watching him perform, witnessing the effortless way he sang it was nothing short of an epic moment for me. It's a memory I will never forget," she shared.

"Kishore Kumar won't be forgotten. No one can forget him.. When Shamir Ji contacted me to sing this song, of course, I knew who Kishore Da was. But, I hadn't heard so many of his songs. But, when I started listening, I felt, oh my God, this is what I missed out. And that's when I understood the purpose behind this project. It's about giving the current generation a chance to experience that legendary voice in a way that resonates with them," Shalmali added.

Mame Khan shared that his father introduced him to Kishore Da's music

"My earliest memory of Kishore Da goes back to my childhood, when my father first introduced me to his music. As I mentioned before, around 20-25 years ago, we didn't even have electricity in our village. People used to listen to songs on the radio. My father, Ustad Rana Khan, shared many similarities with Kishore Da in the way they sang, in their expression, even in their language. One day, he said to me, 'Listen carefully this is Kishore Da singing.' And that moment stayed with me forever," he recalled.

Shamir expressed gratitude to the makers for giving him the opportunity to pay tribute to Kishore Da.

"I truly feel blessed as if God's hand is on me. The singer we all grew up listening to, the very artist who inspired me to leave behind a career in banking and step into the world of music at a young age to now have the responsibility of reimagining and reviving his songs is an incredible honour," he emphasised.

