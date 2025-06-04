"I got chills": Billy Bob Thornton on returning to 'Friday Night Lights' football field

Washington DC [US], June 4 : Actor and filmmaker Billy Bob Thornton opened up on how he felt returning to the football field featured in the 2004 film 'Friday Night Lights'.

Speaking on a panel at the ATX TV Festival alongside his co-stars from the Paramount+ series 'Landman', Thornton shared how much of the show is filmed in the oil boomtowns of West Texas.

"Last year we went to the Midland Odessa area," Thornton said. "So 'Friday Night Lights' was 20 years ago, and I had spent a lot of time on the field, and I walked out on the field and I got chills," reported People.

Thornton played high school football coach Gary Gaines in the 2004 film 'Friday Night Lights', directed by Peter Berg and also starring Tim McGraw, Amber Heard and Connie Britton.

On December 11, Peacock announced that an adaptation of the Emmy Award-winning football series was officially in development.

In 'Landman', Thornton plays an oilman named Tommy Norris who is always looking out for his daughter Ainsley (played by Michelle Randolph), according to People.

Although most of the film 'Landman' was shot in and around Fort Worth, Texas, Thornton said filming in Odessa, where he shot the 2004 film, was "a really great moment."

"It's a real special area, it's a wonderful place to be because of the people out there," Thornton said, adding that the Landman cast and crew "hope to make people aware of Texas and what it really is and how good the people are down here," reported People.

He added, "These days in the climate we are in, people hear you are working in Texas and people think you are going to get shot down there. I told my daughter, 'It's like being in LA but you just see more cowboy hats.' "

Thornton noted that filming Landman in Texas is integral to the show's authenticity.

"There is something you have to consider when you are doing a movie project," he said. "It's not always the land, the other thing is they don't consider the background actors. If you did it in Vancouver or Santa Fe, you would not get the look with the background actors, and that is very important that they carry themselves as Texans," reported People.

