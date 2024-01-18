"I got everything today," says Namita Agrawal as PM Modi praises her rendition of 'Ayodhya Nagari Nache Ramanku Pai'

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], January 18 : Singer Namita Agrawal expressed gratitude after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday showered praise on her song 'Ayodhya Nagari Nache Ramanku Pai' ahead of the Pran Pratistha ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi shared the song and wrote, "There is devotion towards Prabhu Shri Ram in every part of India. In every language also you'll find several Bhajans devoted to him. Here is one such effort in Odia... #ShriRamBhajan."

Expressing happiness on receiving praise from PM Modi, Namita Agrawal told ANI, "Gratitude to PM Narendra Modi that he gave such love to my song and tweeted about it. I have been singing bhajans for the last 30 years. I got everything today."

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for Ram Lalla will take place on January 22.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

The Pran Pratishta ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other leaders will attend the event. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha', however, a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals.

There will be Amrit Mahotsav in Ayodhya from January 14 to January 22.

