"I had a little problem": Dolly Parton misses event due to health issues

Washington, DC [US], September 18 : Country music legend Dolly Parton was unable to attend a major event at her Dollywood theme park in Tennessee due to a kidney stone and subsequent infection, but the 79-year-old still made her presence felt virtually as the park unveiled its next big attractionNight Flight Expedition, a ride set to open in 2026, E! News reported.

Addressing fans in a video message during the ceremony, Parton explained her absence. "Hello Dollywood! It's me," Dolly said in a video shared during the unveiling ceremony. "I knowand I'm here, and you're there. And you're wondering why that is? Well, I had a little problem. Turned out it'd given me an infection," Dolly continued, "and the doctor said, 'You don't need to be travelling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better.'"

She noted that she had a kidney stone that was causing her "a lot of problems".

Dolly lamented that her doctor advised against her visit to the theme park. "I was looking so forward to it," she added. "But I'm there with you in spirit," as quoted by E! News.

The ride is expected to become a centrepiece of the park, which continues to expand its offerings for both thrill-seekers and families.

Dolly is not the only one who has cancelled a big appearance due to her health. Billy Joel recently cancelled all of his upcoming 2025 and 2026 shows following a diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalusa disorder that causes fluid buildup in the brain.

"Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritising his health," the "Uptown Girl" singer's team said in a statement. "He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage."

He recently opened up on battling the condition. "My balance sucks, it's like being on a boat," he explained, albeit noting, "I feel good. They keep referring to what I have as a brain disorder, so it sounds a lot worse than I'm what I'm feeling," E! News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor