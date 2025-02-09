"I had Anxiety": Justin Baldoni opens up about emotional struggles amid legal battle with Blake Lively

Washington [US], February 9 : In a preview of his upcoming interview, Actor and director Justin Baldoni opened up about his emotional struggles in an "intense year" amid legal battle with his former co-star Blake Lively.

As per Page Six, the 40-year-old actor, best known for his role in 'Jane the Virgin', fought back tears while discussing the emotional toll his legal battle with Blake Lively has taken on him.

In the teaser clip, Baldoni confesses, "I had an intense year," and admits that the stress of recent events, particularly the legal dispute, triggered anxiety.

The teaser cuts to Baldoni, before the screen goes black, leaving the audience with a powerful, raw moment of vulnerability.

The full interview, which was filmed in November, is scheduled to air on February 10. Baldoni's emotional revelation comes amidst a very public and ongoing legal feud with Lively, his co-star from 'It Ends With Us'.

Lively, has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and claims that he orchestrated a smear campaign against her.

These allegations were made public in a complaint filed with the California Civil Rights Department, which later escalated into a formal lawsuit, as per Page Six.

Baldoni has strongly denied Lively's accusations. In response, he filed a defamation lawsuit against the New York Times for its coverage of the case. Additionally, Baldoni pursued legal action against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, filing a USD 400 million lawsuit on January 16, as per Page Six.

Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, has expressed that the legal battles have taken a significant toll on Baldoni both financially and emotionally.

In a statement during a pre-trial conference, Freedman noted that the actor has been "devastated" by the proceedings.

Freedman, who is also representing Baldoni's production company, Wayfarer Studios, and others involved in the 'It Ends With Us' production, added that the public nature of the case has made it challenging for Baldoni to combat the allegations effectively.

In an effort to clear his name, Baldoni has taken to the public domain, releasing raw footage from the 'It Ends With Us' set, as well as launching a website featuring text message exchanges between himself and Lively.

Despite these efforts, the actor's attorney insists that the weight of the allegations has already left a lasting impact, emphasizing that once accusations are made, they become perceived as facts, making them difficult to defend against.

The trial between Baldoni and Lively is scheduled for May 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor