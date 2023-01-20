"I had medical complications": Priyanka Chopra on opting for surrogacy fir her first pregnancy

Priyanka Chopra welcomed her first child in January last year through Surrogacy. The actress later revealed that she and Nick Jonas had decided to name her Malti. While many were happy about Priyanka becoming a mother, some trolled her and accused her of 'outsourcing' her pregnancy. The Desi Girl has now responded to these trolls and revealed that she opted for surrogacy because of certain medical complications.

I had medical complications, this was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months, You don’t know me, You don’t know what I’ve been through. And just because I don’t want to make my medical history, or my daughter’s, public doesn’t give you the right to make up whatever the reasons were," she said.

On the work front. The Desi Girl was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections (2021), starring Keanu Reeves. The star will soon be seen in the romantic drama Love Again, previously titled It's All Coming Back To Me, written and directed by James C Strouse. The cast includes Sam Heughan, Russell Tovey, and Celine Dion. It is set to hit screens on May 12.