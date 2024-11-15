"I had never done a film of this genre": Madhuri Dixit on why she accepted 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit has been ruling the box office with her amazing acting stints. The actress once again created magic on-screen with her performance in Anees Bazmee's latest film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

In a conversation with ANI, she got candid about her character and why she decided to take up the project. "I heard the story, I liked it very much. Anees had told the whole script and I felt that my character comes in a very important turn in the film. The entry was very amazing and the confusion after that was also amazing. I had never done a film of this genre, so I thought I had to do it."

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles.

Madhuri shared that she had seen both the earlier films and thus she was aware of the genre and thus she decided to do the film because it gave her an opportunity to do something different.

"I had seen part one and part two, so I knew what kind of genre it is. I decided to do it because it gave me something different," she added.

Madhuri became a household name with the 1988 blockbuster 'Tezaab', and her career only soared from there. Madhuri went on to rule Bollywood with consecutive hits like 'Ram Lakhan', 'Parinda', and 'Khalnayak', and also explored offbeat cinema with films like 'Mrityudand'.

After giving a number of hits and setting a benchmark in the cinema, the stunning actor shared that family is her "first priority."

Madhuri married Shriram, a doctor, on October 17, 1999. She relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and their second child Ryan was born in 2005.

The 'Tezaab' actor talked about missing several promotional events of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' because, "It's my 25th anniversary, wedding anniversary this year. So, I went to Greece with my husband to celebrate it. So, that was my priority at that point. I said, I will come back and will do the interviews and whatever you want me to do."

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', which was released on Diwali, has been performing incredibly well at the box office.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri and Rajpal Yadav besides Madhuri.

Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar and Rajesh Sharma are also a part of the film.

