I had the best people guiding me; it was a wonderful experience”, Shruti Sinha on her role in Campus Beats

Amazon miniTV recently premiered the teen drama ‘Campus Beats’. The dance drama captures the joys, struggles, and passion,, friendship, love, and immense competition among the student factions. The fascinating series follows a group of students from a dance academy, Mumbai University of Movement and Dance, also known as the University of M.A.D. The show features Shantanu Maheshwari, Shruti Sinha, Sahaj Chahal, Tanvi Gadkari, Harsh Dingwanii, Tanya Bhushan, Dhanshree Yadav, Teriya Magar, Adnan Khan, and Rohan Pal in pivotal roles.

Shruti Sinha essays the role of Netra, who is bold yet has a mystery surrounding her, which she conceals from her batchmates. She gets admitted to the dance academy through a welfare program and is labelled as the ‘Backgrounder a.k.a. BG’. Netra secretly keeps on giving inspector Shinde information, but when she learns about the system's conflict surrounding quotas versus non-quota matters, she decides to confront it and fight back.

Talking about her first reaction after grasping the role of Netra for Campus Beats, Shruti shared, “Honestly, when I got the call, I double-checked, asking, "Are you sure this is happening?" because the audition process took a month and I wasn't sure whether I was going to get the part. I was so excited that I ran over to my mom and we had a great time celebrating.”

Talking about her character Netra, she added, “What I admire about Netra is that she is the polar opposite of who I am in real life. She is very gutsy, I am also gutsy but not like her. One thing I adore about Netra is that she will go to any length for the people she loves, which I think I relate to greatly. Netra cannot stand injustice, and she is also unafraid of the consequences.”