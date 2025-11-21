“I Had To Detach From Myself Completely”: Siddhanth Kapoor On Pushing Boundaries For his Role In Human Cocaine

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor, known for his distinct on-screen choices, will soon be seen in Human Cocaine, a psychological drama that pushes him into one of the most complex roles of his career. Speaking about his role, the actor shared that the film required him to portray a crossdresser — a part that demanded both emotional depth and physical transformation. “It’s a dark, layered character — something I haven’t done before,” he said. “Getting into that mindset wasn’t easy. I had to detach from myself completely to understand the person I was playing.”



The transformation process itself was extensive. “It took almost two hours every day to get ready — from makeup to costumes,” Siddhanth explained. “But more than the physical change, it was the internal shift that challenged me as an actor.” Having previously appeared in films like Shootout at Wadala and Haseena Parkar, Siddhanth said this role helped him grow as an artist. “Every part teaches you something new,” he reflected. “This one taught me how far empathy and courage can take you when you allow yourself to step into someone else’s truth.”