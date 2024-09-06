“I Had To Develop Him From Scratch”: Varun Sood Reflects on Crafting a Unique Persona for His Character in Naam Namak Nishan

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently released its patriotic drama series Naam Namak Nishan. Set against the authentic backdrop of the renowned Officers Training Academy (OTA), in Chennai, this series delves into the intense training and strong camaraderie among young soldiers preparing to serve their nation. Produced by Juggernaut Studios, Naam Namak Nishan boasts an outstanding cast featuring Varun Sood, Danish Sood, Helly Shah, and Roshni Walia in pivotal roles. The series powerfully captures the dedication, sacrifice, and brotherhood that lie at the heart of military life.



Varun Sood takes on the role of Yuvraaj in the series, a character vastly different from his real-life personality. Reflecting on this contrast, he shares, “I personally don’t relate to my character at all; Varun and Yuvraaj are poles apart. But that was the beauty of playing Yuvraaj. I had to develop him from scratch, diving deep into his backstory and experiences. It was both fun and challenging, as it pushed me to create something so different from myself.”

While preparing for the role, Varun immersed himself in a rigorous fitness routine. He reveals, “I trained like a true cadet for a month, incorporating rope work, running, and intense physical exercises. This preparation was crucial to meet the physical demands of the role and make the character feel authentic.”

