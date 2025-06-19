"I Had To Put On and Lose Weight In Stages": "Mona Singh on Her Transformation for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

Mona Singh is the kind of performer who brings a spark to every frame she’s in the undeniable x-factor that elevates any project she touches. Whether she’s leading the charge or playing a pivotal supporting role, Mona brings depth, honesty, and an unmistakable energy that lingers long after the credits roll. Her sheer presence on screen adds that extra tadka the special something that makes stories more memorable, characters more believable, and performances more impactful.

Among her long list of memorable roles, it’s her performance in Laal Singh Chaddha that left audiences spellbound. As Laal’s mother, Mona delivered a portrayal filled with grace, resilience, and raw emotion a character that truly anchored the story’s emotional core. It wasn’t just the emotional weight of the role that made it unforgettable, but also the physical transformation she underwent for it a testament to her commitment as an artist.

Recently, Mona opened up about the intense preparation that went into playing the part. “Every role comes with its own set of challenges, but one that really stands out for me was when I had to completely transform my lifestyle for Laal Singh Chaddha,” she shared. “I had to be thin in the first half of the movie, had to put on a little in the middle portion, portraying a woman in her mid-40s, and towards the end, I had to lose all that weight and look fragile. It was very challenging for me because I had to put on and lose weight in stages.” It’s this kind of dedication and authenticity that makes Mona Singh not just a great actor but the soul of every story she chooses to be a part of.