"I have felt pride": Anupam Kher praises Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar's team for success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 : Actor Anupam Kher is all praise for 'Dhurandhar' as the film has broken several records and has become one of the highest-grossing movies of Bollywood this year.

On Instagram, Anupam Kher shared a video calling Dhurandhar a "landmark" film of Bollywood.

"Basically, this video is about Dhurandar's success. I don't have a role in this film. I am not connected to anything. But I don't know why, with the success of this film, my heart is very peaceful. I have felt pride. There are some landmark films and it was very important to have a landmark film. With his work, he has shown what success is all about and what courage is all about. As a filmmaker. He has not followed any pattern or formula. No formula. Just conviction. Every actor is brilliant in the film."

While sharing the video, Anupam Kher congratulated Aditya Dhar and his team for the success of 'Dhurandhar.'

"Heartfelt to express the happiness of Dhurandhar's success in a speechless way! So made this video! Although I have nothing to do with this film directly! But why Dhurandhar is a very important film and passion. How this film has inspired me to do a good job! Many, many congratulations and best wishes to Aditya Dhar and your entire team! May Mahadev always protect you from evil eye," wrote Anupam Kher.

Earlier, while talking to ANI, the actor also called Dhurandhar his "favourite film of the year."

"Dhurandhar is my favourite film of the year. I would like more and more people to go and watch it in large numbers," said Anupam Kher.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar was released on December 5 and is currently running successfully in theatres, breaking multiple records and receiving heavy praise from fans and celebrities alike.

Ranveer Singh plays the lead role, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan.

The first instalment tracks a decade-long Indian intelligence operation, where an undercover agent infiltrates Karachi's criminal and political underworld.

The sequel is set to pick up right where the cliffhanger left off, continuing the high-stakes drama. The second instalment will release on March 19, 2026.

