"I have given it my all": Arjun Kapoor on playing villain in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 : Actor Arjun Kapoor will be seen as a villain in Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer 'Singham Again'.

Excited to see how audience will react to his performance in the film, Arjun said, "I'm ecstatic that a stalwart filmmaker like Rohit Shetty saw I had the potential to play the villain in his massively mounted Singham Again which boasts of so many stars in it! I know I have given it my all and I'm looking forward to seeing how people react to me when the film releases."

"So when I wanted to explore acting, I just wanted to act and face the camera. I was never fixated on what I was selected to play on screen. I wanted to feel the same passion and joy that I had seen actors feel when they gave the shot. I wanted to feel the rush to be in front of the camera and I wanted to work very hard to do a good job," he added.

Arjun recently shared his first look from the film. In the poster, he was seen drenched in blood and clad in black attire.

Singham Again is scheduled to have a theatrical release in August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in lead roles, while Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff appear in cameo appearances.

