"I have had enough": Kalki Koechlin deletes X app amid Israel-Palestine conflict

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 : 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' actor Kalki Koechlin, on Tuesday deleted the X (formerly Twitter) application from her phone amid the ongoing Israel - Palestine conflict.

Taking to Instagram, Kalki shared a picture which she captioned, "Had to do this today. The hate and disinformation, the doom scrolling, the helplessness. But what really crossed the line for me, what really made me draw a boundary was the denial or the justification of Palestinian children murdered in the thousands or the denial or glorification of Israeli women being raped, tortured and murdered, I have had enough. Some places that have helped me get more perspective."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0d72Hvvfx1/

However, the 'Dev D' actor didn't deleted her account from the micro-blogging site but only deleted the app from her device.

Soon after she shared the post, her fans swamped down the comment section and shared their reactions.

Actor Sayani Gupta commented, "Oh man. Absolutely. There's no nuance anymore! No sense of what's just. It's all about polarisation. This or that. Choose a side and hate on the other. Also, had gotten off Twitter may be almost two years ago. Best cleanse ever!."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kalki was last seen in the film 'Goldfish' which marked her return to the big screen.

In 'Goldfish', Kalki portrayed the nuances of a loving daughter struggling with financial problems. Deepti Naval was also a part of it.

"Goldfish was special because complex, layered, sensitive and funny scripts like that are rare to come by. Anyway there are few roles for someone like me in the industry since the colour of my skin limits my roles in Bollywood, and this being about the identity of a half Indian, half Britisher was something I knew I was cut out for," she earlier said in a press note.

