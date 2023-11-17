"I have immense pride in being an action hero": Salman Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 : With 'Tiger 3', superstar Salman Khan once again left fans in awe of his action avatar.

The film, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, has entered the Rs 300 crore club at the global box office.

On this huge success of the film, Salman said, "I have immense pride in being an action hero and I'm fortunate that people have loved me in this avatar in so many films. It feels great to taste success again and again with this genre because it is not an easy genre of cinema to please people with. You have to constantly reinvent and give audiences something new that they haven't seen with each action film."

Salman said that the appreciation for 'Tiger 3' feels like a "hattrick of success" for him.

" I'm grateful for the love that they have showered on me over the years and also for the love that they have given to my Tiger franchise! I have played the role of super-spy Tiger three times now. So, this appreciation feels like a hattrick of success for me. It is a character for which I have put my body on the line every single time. I have actually given it my all. So, the success of these films is also very personal to me," he added.

'Tiger 3' is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.Just like the two previous installments - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai - the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

The first part 'Ek Tha Tiger', which came in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise expanded with 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The second part was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Prior to the film's release, In an interview with Variety, Salman recalled shooting the most challenging aspect of the 'Tiger 3' shoot.

He shared, "The bike chasing scene was the toughest - I think! It was a massive block of shoot and it had to be impactful so Maneesh [director Maneesh Sharma] and I discussed this at length and then collectively we all worked towards achieving this," he said during an exclusive conversation with Variety.

The actor further shared, "I quite enjoyed shooting for 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' in Cappadocia. It is a dance track that I personally love. Katrina and I have been fortunate to have chartbusters that have entertained people across the world and now, 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' is another track added to that list."

When asked what the audience can expect from his film, he told Variety, "Audiences have a connection with Tiger, they have followed his journey, they feel a connection with the characters and this time around the film is more personal, more emotional. Plus it is releasing on Diwali day, so we are hoping the audiences enjoy the fireworks on the big screen and enjoy this entertainer with their family in theatres."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor