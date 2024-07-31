"I have started learning to sing," shares Aamir Khan at launch of 'Kooriye' track

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 : Fans may soon see Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan donning a hat as a singer.

The 'Rang De Basanti' star on Wednesday attended the launch of Raj Pandit's 'Kooriye' track in Mumbai.

At the event, Aamir surprised the audience by revealing his singing plans.

"I have started learning to sing. I have been training for the last one year. Sucheta ji is my guru," he said.

Expressing his love for singing, Aamir added, "It (Music) is like meditation."

At the event, Aamir also expressed his admiration for the 'Kooriye' song and the team behind it.

"Raj Pandit has done a remarkable job with 'Kooriye.' The music, the visuals, and the emotions captured in this song are truly commendable. I am thrilled to be here to support such incredible talent," he said.

Zoya Afroz, who stars in the music video, shared her enthusiasm about the project.

"Working on 'Kooriye' has been an incredible journey. Raj's vision and the entire team's hard work have made this song a beautiful experience. I am grateful for the overwhelming response and support," she remarked.

Raj Pandit, the creative force behind 'Kooriye,' thanked everyone for their presence and support.

"This project is very close to my heart, and seeing it come to life with such a fantastic response is truly fulfilling. I am honored by Aamir Khan's presence, and I hope 'Kooriye' resonates with everyone who watches it," said Pandit.

Meanwhile, on the film front, as a producer, he is coming up with 'Lahore 1947', which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal are also part of the film.

Sunny and Aamir have never worked together before. But the duo have had very iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious.

The first iconic clash at the ticket window was witnessed in 1990 when Aamir Khan's Dil and Sunny Deol's Ghayal were released on the same day. Then, in 1996, it was 'Raja Hindustani' vs 'Ghatak' followed by the most epic Box Office clash of Indian cinema in 2001 when 'Lagaan' was released on the same day as 'Gadar'.

Now, for the very first time, the duo has come together and joined hands on a project.'Lahore, 1947' also marks the reunion of Aamir and Santoshi after their iconic cult classic, 'Andaz Apna Apna'.

