“I Have the Best Time Interacting With People in My Comments” Says Shraddha Kapoor Embracing Her Personal Connect With Her Fans!

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in India, enjoying an abundance of love from her fans. In response, the actress never misses an opportunity to reciprocate. Whether it’s celebrating her birthday with fans or interacting with them on social media, Shraddha always makes an effort to connect and be one among them. This humble quality of hers is truly special, and she has been vocal about it as well.

While speaking about interacting with her fans on social media Shraddha said, “I express who I am on my social media page – this is who I am as a person. It’s difficult if you try to be someone you’re not. If you’re confident to own who you are then you can have fun with it. That’s what I do – I feel like I don’t know any other way. What I love about social media is that I’ve been fortunate to have developed a special bond with my insta family over the years. I have the best time interacting with people in my comments; they have the most incredibly funny things to say.” Moreover, apart from being a fan favorite, Shraddha is also a box office ruler. In 2024, she dominated the box office with her blockbuster film Stree 2. She was the only female lead to achieve a whopping box office collection, setting a record.