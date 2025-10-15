"I have yearned 33 years for this": Ravi Kishan on winning Filmfare Award for 'Laapataa Ladies'

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 15 : Ravi Kishan expressed his happiness on winning his first Filmfare Award, Best Supporting Role (Male) for his performance in the film 'Laapataa Ladies' at the award ceremony in Gujarat on Saturday.

The actor-politician became emotional, saying that his first Filmfare award was the culmination of 33 years of dedication to acting.

Ravi Kishan won the prestigious award in the category of Best Supporting Role (Male) for his performance in the movie 'Laapataa Ladies'.

The actor also expressed gratitude to the director Kiran Rao for giving him an opportunity to work in the film.

"I have yearned 33 years for this (Filmfare Award). We used to think that this award was bought, but all these misconceptions have been proven false. I had faith in myself, I had faith in Lord Shiva. I want to thank Kiran Rao, Director of the film," said Ravi Kishan.

'Laapataa Ladies' starred Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava and Pratibha Ranta in the lead roles. It was jointly produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Jyoti Deshpande.

Meanwhile, the 70th edition of the Filmfare Awards was held on Saturday night at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad and was hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul.

The winners of the night included Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan, who both took home the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award for their performances in I Want To Talk and Chandu Champion, respectively.

Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for her role in Jigra, while Nitanshi Goel was named Best Debut Actor (Female) for her performance in Laapataa Ladies.

Lakshya bagged the Best Debut Actor (Male) award for his role in Ba*Ds of Bollywood, and Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Suhas Jambhale were honoured with the Best Debut Director award for their films Madgaon Express and Article 370, respectively.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor