"I haven't done a stunt": Josh Hartnett expresses excitement on being part of 'Fight or Flight'

Washington [US], May 7 : Actor Josh Hartnett admitted that he is excited to be part of action-comedy 'Fight or Flight' as it gave him an opportunity to perform stunts.

"I'm in my 40s; I haven't done a stunt since I was 29," said Hartnett, adding, "So to have anybody trust that I could pull this stuff off was very exciting," reported People.

'Fight or Flight' is directed by James Madigan, and written by Brooks McLaren and D. J. Cotrona. It stars Josh Hartnett as a man who is recruited to identify and protect a wanted criminal aboard a commercial airline; Charithra Chandran, Marko Zaror, and Katee Sackhoff also star.

Director James Madigan recalled how Hartnett told him, "I really want to do all my own stunts,' " the very first time they talked.

"And I was like, 'Well, that would be amazing, but it's a very tight schedule,' and we didn't really have much prep [time], and that's usually when you would figure that kind of thing out," said Madigan. "And I was like, 'I really hope that happens, but this is really hard.' "

But it all worked out, as "A hundred percent of the stunts that you just saw, Josh did," Madigan told the audience during the Q&A at the DGA New York Theater, which followed the screening.

However, for Hartnett, it was a group effort, "We had an amazing stunt team and these guys helped me every step of the way," said the actor. "They made me look really, really good," reported People.

He also praised his stunt double Clayton Grover, who was "there to kind of guide me through everything," Hartnett said, as per the outlet.

"He would work with the rest of the stunt team to find ways and work with me to find ways to make these things happen so that I could actually do them, which you don't always get that sort of bespoke situation," he added. "But yeah, I was able to do them without dying."

The action-comedy stars Hartnett as Lucas Reyes, "a mercenary takes on the job of tracking a high-value asset known only as The Ghost on an international flight," per an official synopsis.

"Realizing the plane is filled with assassins assigned to kill them both, the pair must work together in a fight for their lives," the synopsis added, reported People.

'Fight or Flight' is in theaters Friday, May 9.

