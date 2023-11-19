"I haven't seen this kind of enthusiasm" : Raza Murad on Team India's performance during World Cup 2023

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19 : Veteran actor Raza Murad talked about the performance of team India in the World Cup 2023 and said that there is a lot of enthusiasm among them.

"Today history is going to repeat itself. Our 11 brave players have won the 10 matches. I haven't seen this kind of enthusiasm and teamwork before. I believe that we are going to win the match convincingly," he said while speaking to ANI.

On the work front, Murad has been part of movies like such as Raj Kapoor's 'Prem Rog', 'Henna' and 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' as well as 'Khud-daar', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Tridev', 'Pyar Ka Mandir', 'Aankhen', 'Mohra', and 'Gupt'. He appeared in 1993's 'Ek Hi Raasta' with Ajay Devgn as a terrorist who attempts to rule India. Murad played a supporting role in Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Jodhaa Akbar'.

Talking about India's match, the 'Men in Blue will lock horns with Australia today in Ahmedabad.

This will be a 20-year-old repeat clash of the 2003 World Cup Final when the two cricket-enthusiast nations faced each other and India will be aiming to reverse the result of the last encounter, which India lost by 120 runs.

India stormed into the finals after registering a comprehensive 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course of a massive target.

KL Rahul arrived to apply the finishing touches to power India to a score of 397/4. Mohammed Shami's spell saw him clinch a seven-wicket haul to derail the Kiwis and seal India's trip to Ahmedabad.

In the second semifinal, South Africa made Australia sweat to reach the humble target of 213. The five-time champions slipped in their chase of the paltry target but recovered just in time to cross the finish line.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc held their nerves to take the five-time champions to the final against India.

