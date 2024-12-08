"I hold your heart as you hold mine": Hema Malini's birthday post for Dharmendra is filled with love

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 : Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini celebrated her husband, Bollywood icon Dharmendra's birthday with a heartwarming message that has touched the hearts of fans and followers alike.

The couple, married since 1980, has always been seen as one of the most enduring and beloved pairs in the film industry.

On Friday, Hema Malini took to Instagram to share two beautiful pictures of herself and Dharmendra, both flashing warm smiles.

The image captured their timeless chemistry, and her heartfelt caption was a tribute to their enduring love.

"A day to celebrate! Happiest Birthday to the man of my dreams. I hold your heart as you hold mine ever since we first met many years ago. We have been through good times and bad, always together, steadfast in our love for each other. I look forward to being dazzled by your charm for many more years to come. May God bless you with good health and happiness always," Hema wrote in the post.

The couple's journey together has been a remarkable one, marked by both personal and professional milestones. Dharmendra and Hema Malini, two of Bollywood's most respected stars, have shared the screen in several iconic films, including 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Sholay', 'The Burning Train', 'Raja Jani', 'Dharm Aur Qanoon', and 'Do Dishayen'.

Married in 1980, Hema Malini and Dharmendra's union has stood the test of time. Over the years, they have built a family, raising two daughters - actress Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Despite their long and successful careers in Bollywood, the couple has remained grounded, nurturing a family centred on love and respect.

Dharmendra, even today, remains an influential and beloved figure in the Indian film industry. He continues to enjoy a massive fan following, thanks to his iconic roles in numerous classic films.

He was last seen in the movie 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Looking ahead, the actor has a number of exciting projects lined up. Dharmendra will next star in the war drama 'Ikkis', which is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery.

The film will see Dharmendra share the screen with Agastya Nanda, the grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Ikkis' is yet to announce a release date.

Dharmendra is also set to appear in 'Apne 2', the sequel to the hit film Apne. This movie will bring together the Deol family, with Dharmendra starring alongside his sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and grandson Karan Deol. The project is directed by Anil Sharma.

