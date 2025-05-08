"I hope 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' becomes a milestone in my career": Wamiqa Gabbi

New Delhi [India], May 8 : Actress Wamiqa Gabbi is gearing up for the release of 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', starring Rajkummar Rao, and hopes the film becomes a milestone project of her career.

In a conversation with ANI, she said, "I think in the first narration, we were so happy. I was laughing throughout the narration. So, I thought, this is so funny on paper. So, it will be so much fun to make, and it will be such a good film. And when I obviously got to know that RajKummar Rao is there in the film, and the whole cast is so interesting, so, I was really excited."

"I hope 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' becomes that milestone in my career."

Directed and written by Karan Sharma, 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' marks the first on-screen pairing of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Speaking about the shooting experience in Varanasi, she added, "I cannot forget shooting in the summer, May-June of Banaras. It will definitely be with me forever."

However, she asserted that the "whole experience of making this film, to be honest. It has been a very good experience. "

The film is presented by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films along with Amazon MGM Studios.

The makers of 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' have decided to forgo its planned theatrical release and instead debut the film directly on an OTT platform.

The romantic comedy, which was initially set to hit cinemas on May 9, will now be available for streaming on Prime Video from May 16 this year.

This shift in release strategy comes in response to "recent events and heightened security drills across the nation," as shared by the filmmakers in an official statement on social media.

Maddock Films, the production company behind the film, shared a post emphasising that the safety and well-being of the nation come first.

The official statement read, "The spirit of the nation comes first! Watch Bhool Chuk Maaf directly on @primevideoin, May 16. #BhoolChukMaafOnPrime.

Meanwhile, a turning point in Wamiqa's career came in 2023 with her portrayal of an aspiring actress in the acclaimed period drama series 'Jubilee'.

Recalling the most special project of her career, she shared, "Every character, every project is always very special. I think for me, 'Jubilee' was very special. I think a lot of people in the industry saw 'Jubilee' and were very impressed with that. So I consider Jubilee like my special moment in my life."

