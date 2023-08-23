“I hope we can eat cake together again”: KK's daughter Taamara misses dad on his birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 : On the occasion of the 55th birth anniversary of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, his daughter Taamara penned a heartwarming note on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taamara wished her dad- late singer KK and shared a throwback picture.

In the picture, baby Taamara could be seen sitting in her dad’s lap, who is busy playing piano.

She wrote, “Happy birthday dad, love you more than I’ll ever be able to explain. Miss you so much, thanks for coming back to life at least in my dreams. I hope we can eat cake together again sometime.”

Not only his family but Bollywood celebs remembered the singer on his birth anniversary.

Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture of him in the background she added KK’s song ‘Dil Kyun Yeh Mera.”

She wrote, “Remembering the magical voice of KK today and everyday.”

KK was best known for his songs, like 'Tadap Tadap' from 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Khuda Jaane' from 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Aankhon Mein Teri' from 'Om Shanti Om', 'Zindagi Do Pal Ki' from 'Kites' and more, breathed his last on May 31, 2022. He fell ill while performing at Nazrul Manch in South Kolkata and had to be rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Over the span of his almost 3-decade-long career KK sang more than 500 songs in Hindi and more than 200 songs in Telugu, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

He also received various honours including two Screen Awards for Best Playback Singer- Male (Non-Film Music) and many more. KK had married his childhood sweetheart Jyothy Krishna in 1991 and they had two children, Nakul and Taamara.

