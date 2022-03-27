I humbly accept this amazing b'day gift: Ram Charan on 'RRR' success

Hyderabad, March 27 Ram Charan, who essayed the ruthless cop Alluri Sitarama Raju in S.S. Rajamouli's latest magnum opus 'RRR', thanked his fans on the occasion of his birthday on Sunday.

The 'Magadheera' actor, who seems to be overwhelmed with the kind of response he has been receiving ever since the movie released, penned a short, yet sweet note.

"Thank you for the immense love and admiration for Rajamouli Garu's RRR. My warmest thanks to each everyone who has watched the film in theatres with great enthusiasm." Ram Charan wrote.

"I humbly accept this amazing birthday gift," the 'Rangasthalam actor added.

Ram Charan, who has been one in the limelight ever since, is in one the peak-phases of his career, with super hit movies like 'Rangasthalam' and 'RRR' in his filmography.

The actor turns another year older, as his fans merry on the occasion of his birthday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor