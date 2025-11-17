“I Improvised Most Scenes and Wrote My Own Dialogues”: Sayani Gupta on Her Delhi Crime 3 Journey

Sayani Gupta is earning high praise for her gripping portrayal of Kusum in Delhi Crime Season 3. Known for her instinctive performances and attention to detail, Sayani says the role instantly sparked something in her when she first read the script. “Ever since I read it, I could see scope. Every time Tanuj (Chopra) and I spoke, we felt like we were on the same page and started building the character, her walk, her body language, her spirit animal, her costumes, makeup, everything in great detail,” she shares.

That collaborative process with director Tanuj Chopra gave Sayani the creative freedom to truly inhabit the role. “Tanuj gave me full creedyto build her and trusted me. I improvised most of my scenes and wrote my own dialogues.” For Sayani, this level of trust allowed her to dig deep and craft a character that felt unpredictable yet truthful.

Reflecting on the experience, Sayani calls Delhi Crime 3 one of her most creatively liberating projects. “It’s been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career,” she says.” Riding high on the acclaim for Kusum, Sayani is now gearing up to reprise her much-loved role in the upcoming Four More Shots Please! Season 4, further cementing her place as one of the most versatile and fearless performers of her generation.