"I just believe that we live on a flat plane": Wiz Khalifa on his thought about earth

Washington [US], April 26 : Rapper Wiz Khalifa opened up about his apparent thoughts on Earth's shape, despite it being proven to be round more than 2,000 years ago.

During the recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, when he was asked if he thought Earth was round, he replied, "no."

"I just believe that we live on a flat plane, like a huge flat plane," said Khalifa, reported People.

Khalifa shared that he seemingly believes in "flat plane" theory because he's "travelled so much."

However, after the guest host and academic Marc Lamont Hill challenged him by asking if he had ever travelled to the edge of the Earth, Khalifa reframed his thinking.

"Nah, it's not that. I think that there's more masses than just what we see because it was one thing before and it spread out," he said, appearing to refer to the supercontinent of Pangaea, as per the outlet.

Khalifa shared that he believed there was more land that humans had yet to discover.

"Because when I travel, the routes that we take and how we do it, it's not possible to go up and down. You're just going straight. That's the only reason I think that," said the "Black and Yellow" performer, reported People.

"I don't believe in space exploration at all," he said. "I don't believe that they explore space as much as they say that they do."

Despite his apparent beliefs, Khalifa's new album Kush + Orange Juice 2 which was released on Friday, April 18 and is a sequel to his 2010 record features a round photo of Earth on its cover, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor