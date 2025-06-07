I Knew I Truly Belonged on Stage: Shefali Saxena

From the lecture halls of zoology to the vibrant spotlight of the performing arts, Shefali Saxena has crafted a unique and inspiring journey. With a background as a university lecturer and a passion for theater, classical dance, and music, she seamlessly blends intellect with creativity. Having hosted over 1200 live gigs and directed acclaimed projects like the music video Ghoomar, she continues to captivate audiences by fusing traditional Indian art forms with contemporary flair. In this interview, she shares insights into her dynamic career, creative process, and unforgettable moments on stage.

You’ve had such a dynamic journey—from academia to the performing arts. What inspired this transition from zoology to the stage?

"My journey from a Zoology University Lecturer to the stage was a natural evolution—driven by my passion for expression and connection, where structured learning met artistic fluidity. Academia sharpened my analytical thinking, while the performing arts became my space for creativity and expression. Even during my academic years, I was deeply immersed in theater, classical dance, and vocal music, finding joy in commanding a stage. Hosting prestigious events, delivering soulful performances, and curating immersive experiences became my calling—blending intellect with artistry. The stage is where I inspire, engage, and celebrate both knowledge and creativity."_

Do you recall the moment you realized that the stage was where you truly belonged?

"The moment I knew I truly belonged on stage was when I won the interstate cultural competition at the school level. That victory wasn’t just a milestone; it was a revelation. As a performer, I felt an undeniable connection with the audience, the energy of the moment, and the exhilaration of bringing a performance to life. It reinforced my passion for the stage—whether through hosting prestigious events, captivating audiences with my vocal artistry, music videos or seamlessly adapting to the dynamics of live interactions. That experience shaped my journey, setting the foundation for the diverse and dynamic career I have today."

With over 1200 live gigs under your belt, how do you keep each performance fresh and unique?

"Each performance is a new canvas, and I approach it with the same enthusiasm and adaptability that have shaped my journey. Having hosted over 1200 live gigs, I’ve learned that the key lies in understanding the audience, embracing spontaneity, and infusing a touch of creativity into every moment. I tailor my presence to each event, whether a government forum, corporate gala, or concert, ensuring it aligns with the occasion’s energy and audience. Through storytelling, interaction, and musical expressions, I continuously reinvent my approach to keep performances fresh. Staying present allows me to adapt dynamically to last-minute changes, making every experience organic, engaging, and uniquely memorable"

Your music video Ghoomar gained massive attention. What was the most memorable part of directing and performing in it?

"Ghoomar was a labor of love—an ode to India’s regal heritage and artistic finesse. My vision was to bring authenticity to every frame, celebrating the grandeur of tradition with intricate choreography and immersive storytelling. The most memorable part of directing it was orchestrating a breathtaking spectacle—60 dancers spread across the palace, from top to bottom, moving in synchrony to honor this timeless art form. Wearing a 9 kg lehenga, embodying the grace of royalty, and performing Chari, the mesmerizing fire dance, was both a challenge and a privilege. Every element—music, movement, and setting—was crafted to transport the audience into the elegance and vibrancy of India's cultural legacy, making it uniquely unforgettable"

How do you strike a balance between traditional elements like Hindustani music and contemporary performance styles?

"For me, balancing Hindustani music with contemporary performance is about honoring tradition while embracing innovation. Classical music carries depth, emotion, and intricate nuances that enrich modern interpretations. I weave its essence into my performances through my Indi-Pop Band, SHAMACs, which blends Bollywood, retro, folk, and Western influences into a seamless fusion, resonating across generations. I ensure that classical and contemporary elements don’t compete, but rather complement each other, crafting a sound that feels both timeless and relevant., connecting diverse audiences"

What’s the most challenging part of switching between being a singer, host, and content curator—all in one show?

"I take immense pride in being a 'Master of the Show', seamlessly transitioning between singing, hosting, and curating content within a single event. This role demands adaptability, presence of mind, and precise energy modulation to ensure every segment flows effortlessly. Balancing the poise of a Host, the electrifying performance of a Singer, and the creative, unique finesse of a Content Curator requires quick mental shifts and intuitive engagement. I don’t just perform—I craft an immersive experience, keeping the energy dynamic, reading audience cues, and making real-time adjustments to elevate engagement, ensuring every show feels organic, captivating, and unforgettable."

What’s one unforgettable moment from the stage that has stayed with you?

"One of the most unforgettable moments on stage was when I had the honor of opening a 60-minute show for the legendary singer KK. The experience was exhilarating yet immensely challenging—I had to set the tone for the night, build the energy, and engage the massive audience, ensuring they were completely immersed from the very first beat.

As I stepped onto the stage, thousands of voices erupted in excitement, and the pressure to deliver was intense. But as my performance unfolded, the synergy between me and the crowd became electric. The rhythm built, the lights pulsed, and as my vocals soared, the audience sang along, matching the energy I brought. It was a surreal moment—knowing I had successfully elevated the atmosphere, paving the way for an iconic night ahead. That thrill, that shared pulse of music and emotion, is what makes live performances truly magical."