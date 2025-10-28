‘I Knew They Wouldn’t Let Me Win ’: Baseer Ali Reacts to Shocking Eviction from Bigg Boss 19 (Watch Video)

Last weekend ka war was one of the shocking one as many things were discussed by Salman Khan. This time in double eviction two unexpected members came out of the house which left many people in shock. Baseer Ali and Nehal Chaudsma got evicted from the house and fans are not able to process it as they were one of the strongest contenders for finally. While reacting about eviction Baseer said that "I was expecting that I will reach finally..." He claimed that It was clear that they were never going to let me win.

Recently in an AMA session Instagram stories, when Baseer recounted his journey on the show, “Sure (smiles). I was expecting myself to atleast land up in the finale… Top 5, Top 6. It was clear that they were never going to let me win, lift that trophy.” While giving the reason, “Because I was a bit too much for the show. My honesty, my aura, my personality was maybe a bit too much compared to the other contestants this season.” Baseer stated that he received support from no one and was disappointed by everyone. He expressed his gratitude to his fans and urged them to remain positive despite his eviction.

For the first time after his eviction, Baseer Ali shared his thoughts. He feels he is in the wrong season and that the other contestants didn’t match his aura. He also said that after the physical tasks stopped coming, his game went down.



Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were eliminated from the reality show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Salman Khan expressed his shock at the eviction, stating that Baseer and Nehal received the lowest number of votes, leading to their departure while Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More survived the eviction.