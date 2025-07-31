"I know how much this means to you": Rashmika Mandanna praises Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 : Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited 'Kingdom' has finally opened in theatres on Thursday amid a lot of expectations and buzz among fans.

With a flurry of reactions on social media from audiences about the actor's intense performance, 'Kingdom' has now received a heartfelt shoutout from Rashmika Mandanna.

Taking to her Instagram story, Rashmika acknowledged the hard work done by Deverakonda on the film.

"I know how much this means to you and all those who love you @thedeverakonda!! "MANAM KOTTINAM" #Kingdom," she wrote.

In a quick response, Vijay Deverakonda gave a subtle nod to the actress's message and added, "Manam kottinam."

Rumoured of dating each other, Deverakonda and Rashmika have worked together in films like 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade.'

The 'Animal' star was also among the biggest cheerleaders for Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' trailer. Resharing the trailer on her social media handles, she wrote, "I can't wait for the 31st now! We can see the fire @TheDeverakonda You three geniuses!! I am very curious to see what you guys have created together. @gowtam19 @anirudhofficial. can't waittttt!!!!!! #KingdomOnJuly31st - let's gooooo!"

I can’t wait for the 31st now! We can see the fire @TheDeverakonda 🌸🩷 You three geniuses!! I am very very curious to see what you guys have created together.. @gowtam19 @anirudhofficial ❤️❤️ can’t waittttt!!!!!!#KingdomOnJuly31st - let’s gooooo!🔥💃🏻 https://t.co/OXBNNHTOvp — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) July 27, 2025

Rashmika Mandanna's reaction came on the heels of early reviews from stars like Nani and Sundeep Kishan.

Loving everything happening around cinema. #Kingdom feels like own coming from our Gautam, Vijay,and vamsi. Everything that came out so far makes it very exciting. Dulquer’s and rana’s #kantha teaser was terrific and #AakasamLoOkaTara glimpse was beautiful and there’s…— Nani (@NameisNani) July 30, 2025

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda also took to his X and shared feeling overwhelmed with the release of his film.

"I wish I could share with you how I feel right now.. I wish you could all feel this with me," he tweeted.

:,) I wish i could share with you how i feel right now.. i wish you could all feel this with me.. Aah Venkanna Swami daya 🙏❤️ Mee Andari Prema ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Inka em kavali naa lanti okkadki 🥹 pic.twitter.com/WD54upPW4z — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 31, 2025

Directed and written by Gowtham Tinnanuri, 'Kingdom' features Vijay Deverakonda in the lead opposite actors like Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev. It is produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

The film's music is helmed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor