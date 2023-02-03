"I learnt editing films, story telling and skill of direction from him": Rakesh Roshan bids adieu to K Viswanath

Actor-director Rakesh Roshan bade his 'teacher' and legendary filmmaker K. Viswanath, with whom he has shared a bond spanning 40 years, a teary farewell. The director called this loss "deeply personal."

Taking to Instagram, Rakesh wrote a long note saying, "The day has come when I'm forced to bid farewell to Shri K. Viswanath with a heavy heart and mind full of memories. To the world he was a master craftsman with local, national & global honours, but for me he was my institution of film making. It has been a fortunate 40+ years of knowing the genius, having worked with him in the capacity of an actor in 4 films - Kaamchor, Jaag utha insaan, Shubh Kamna & Aurat, along with life shaping learnings. I learnt from him the art of editing films, story telling & the skill of direction and has been an inspiration throughout my career. Whatever I am is because of his teachings. The loss of Shri K. Viswanath is deeply personal. My condolences to his family, I stand with you all in mourning the loss of a gem. Forever in my heart. Om shanti."

Rakesh's wife Pinkie Roshan and actor Ronit Bose Roy expressed condolence over the post.

The Telegu director passed away late Thursday due to age-related issues at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

A prominent name not just in Telugu cinema but also in Tamil and Hindi films, he became the 48th recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke award, the highest recognition in Indian cinema. His other honours include Padma Shri in 1992, five National Awards, 20 Nandi Awards (given by the Andhra Pradesh government) and ten Filmfare trophies including the Lifetime Achievement award.

Viswanath began his career as an audiographer for Vauhini Studios in Madras. After a short stint as a sound engineer, he started his filmmaking career under filmmaker Adurthi Subba Rao. Eventually, he went on to work as an assistant director on the Telugu film 'Pathala Bhairavi' (1951).

Viswanath made his directorial debut with the 1965 film 'Aatma Gowravam', which won the state Nandi award. The director got his nationwide fame with the 1980 Telugu film 'Sankarabharanam'. The film spoke about the gap between Carnatic music and Western music based on the perspective of people from two different generations.

Viswanath made his Bollywood debut with the 1979 film 'Sargam', which was a remake of his own movie 'Siri Siri Muvva'. Some of his other popular Hindi films include 'Kaamchor', 'Shubh Kaamna', 'Jaag Utha Insan', 'Sanjog', 'Eeshwar' and 'Dhanwaan'.

