"I like doing films that make an impact on society," says Akshay Kumar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 : Actor Akshay Kumar is known for making films inspired by real-life incidents or characters.

Be it 'Padman', 'Kesari', 'Airlift', 'Bell Bottom', 'Rustom', and 'Gold' the actor has delivered a number of true incident-based hit films.

His recently released film, 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue', where he portrayed the role of Jaswant Singh Gill, a real-life unsung hero, is another addition to his repertoire.

On Friday, during a press conference, Akshay revealed that he loves doing films based on real-life incidents.

"I personally enjoy doing these (real-life incident) kinds of cinemas which can make an impact on society, I like those kinds of cinema. But also I would not say I won't do 'Welcome', or 'Hera Pheri' I like doing those films too, but this also I enjoy the most," he said.

Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai 'Mission Ranignaj' is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor.

During the press conference, Akshay also called 'Mission Raniganj' one of his best films.

He said, "Tinu deserves the National Award. He's been with the screenplay for the last 4-5 years, he has worked so hard. I don't know about what the commerciality of this film going to be but that is for sure I am so proud of the film he has made. And I am happy to say that this is one of the best films which I have done."

'Mission Raniganj' also starred actor Parineeti Chopra in the lead role.

The film is based on the true life event of late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission in November 1989.

Akshay earlier collaborated with director Tinu Suresh Desai for the crime thriller 'Rustom'.

Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024.

He also has an action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film 'Housefull 5' in his kitty.

Akshay will also be seen in 'SkyForce'. The film is an untold true story that captures the bravery, emotion, and patriotism of all those men in uniform involved in India's first and deadliest airstrike on Pakistan, against all odds.

The film is directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor