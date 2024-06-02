"I like Tarak, Tarak is my favorite" Manjummel Boys Fame Sreenath Bhasi on Man of Masses NTR Jr

NTR Jr, widely known as the Man of Masses has garnered global attention and admiration for his hard work and remarkable performances in films over the years. His exceptional acting skills and down-to-earth nature have made him a favorite among many, including his peers in the industry. While fans have always been vocal about their love for him, numerous celebrities at multiple occasions have also expressed their admiration for the actor and their desire to work with the superstar. The latest addition to this ever-growing list of admirers is actor Sreenath Bhasi.

Sreenath Basi, who was recently applauded for his stellar work in Manjummel Boys, openly shared his admiration for NTR Jr When asked about his favorite actor, Basi Said, "I like Tarak, Tarak is my favorite. It will always be NTR Jr any day. I like others also, but screaming in front of the tiger any day," Man of Masses NTR Jr is in high demand, with interest from names across the globe expressing their desire to collaborate with the superstar. Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Rishab Shetty, have all voiced their eagerness to work with him. Even Janhvi Kapoor the current co-star of actor from Devara Part 1 has also once reveled that it was her dream to work with NTR Jr. Additionally, James Gunn, the director of "Guardians of the Galaxy," and actor Chris Hemsworth have spoken highly of the "Man of Masses" and expressed their hopes of working with him in the future.