"I look dainty and soft but am really tough as nails": Tara Sutaria

New Delhi [India], November 8 : Actor Tara Sutaria has gone seriously de-glam for her upcoming film 'Apurva'.

Cast in flamboyant roles in films such as 'Student of the Year 2' and 'Heropanti 2', she will be seen in a gritty fierce avatar.

The 27-year-old fights for survival against menacing kidnappers Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee in the upcoming Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's directorial.

In a candid conversation with ANI, the actor revealed that she is excited about the film and shared how she prepared for the role.

"I hope 'Apurva turns out to be a path-breaking role for me. I have been waiting for so long to do something like this. I have been eagerly seeking this kind of role and finally got the opportunity," she said.

"I look dainty and soft but I am really as tough as nails," she said.

"I have tried my best to make my character look as real and organic as possible. It was challenging as the way people perceive me is very different because of social media and my previous films. I would not say that it was a difficult challenge for me...it was quite exciting for me to step into the shoes of Apurva," the actor said.

Tara undoubtedly underwent a radical makeover for 'Apurva'. In fact, she said she did not shower for days in order to do justice to her character.

"I am proudest of Apurva because I filmed every shot in the film myself. No excuses. I've never felt more strength and power than when we filmed... ( @nix_bhat I owe a great deal to you for this, sir. ) I recall not showering for over a week mid-schedule so that I looked and felt as awful as I was meant to, I rolled in mud and ash ( this was honestly fun ) and my hair wasn't brushed for weeks on end," she recently revealed.

'Apurva' will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 15.

