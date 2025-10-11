“I Look for Stories and Filmmakers Who Scare Me”: Anil Kapoor on Reinventing Himself with Every Role

At a recent prestigious FICCI event, megastar Anil Kapoor opened up about his remarkable journey across Indian and international cinema, reflecting on the values of fear, discipline, and authenticity that have formed the foundation of his enduring success.

“I look for stories and filmmakers who scare me — that’s what drives me,” Anil Kapoor revealed, perfectly capturing his fearless approach to storytelling. The actor, who has seamlessly transitioned from Bollywood blockbusters to global projects like Mission Impossible and 24, shared that every challenge has pushed him to reinvent himself.

“Sometimes, you know, being in front of the international unit of Mission Impossible, then I did 24, which is going to, you know, for Netflix, which I’m very scared, because it’s something which I’ve never done. It’s a look which I’ve never done in my entire career. And so I’m scared.” For Anil Kapoor, that fear has always been his greatest motivator. “These are the things which make me insecure or get scared… and that drives me to do my best.”

He also spoke about the professionalism and preparation that define international projects. “I think internationally, the value for time is very important. The prep… you prepare hard, you train hard, and you fight easy. That’s always been my motivation.”

Reflecting on his time filming 24, Kapoor recalled how intense the process was — from working with dialect coaches for hours to battling nerves before facing a new crew. Representing India on that global stage, he said with a smile, “And they know that I am, you know, kind of a recognized face in India. I’m an actor in India. So, obviously, you feel that — Hindustan ki izzat toh bachaani hai na?”

Through all the challenges, one principle has anchored him which is authenticity. “Be yourself. Don’t fake it. You should be the way you are.”

With his upcoming film Subedaar, directed by Suresh Triveni, Anil Kapoor once again proves why he remains a timeless icon, whose craft, humility, and constant hunger to grow continue to redefine cinema for generations.