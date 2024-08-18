"I look forward to opportunities": 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' director Wes Ball expresses his desire to work in Bollywood

New Delhi [US], August 18 : 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' director Wes Ball talked about the Indian film industry and said that it is a "great market." He also expressed his desire to work with "great artists and great storytellers" in the industry.

In a conversation with ANI, he spoke about the Indian film industry, saying, "It's a great market. Some incredible movies are being made and several talented artists are there (Indian Film industry). It is fantastic."

Expressing his willingness to work with Indian actors, he added, "I would love to work with any great artist and any great storytellers that are out there in the world. I look forward to the opportunities. I've seen so many talented people. I can work with anyone who I think would fit the role."

He also shared that, recently, he watched SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'. "I just love the film. Indian filmmakers are making their impact all over the world with these kind of fantastic movies, "

Wes Ball is garnering much appreciation for 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes', which is a 2024 American science fiction action film directed by him and written by Josh Friedman. It is the fourth instalment in the 'Planet of the Apes' reboot film series and the tenth film overall. The film stars Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H Macy.

The 'Planet of the Apes' franchise began in 1968 with the Charlton Heston-led classic and has since gone on to become one of the most popular franchises, inspiring four sequels to the original film. Matt Reeves' last picture, "War for the Planet of the Apes," was out in 2017. It was time for another excursion to the planet of the apes.

While talking about the film and how challenging it was to make the sequel, he shared, "I remember watching the original film series a lot as a child with my dad. The movie still holds up. 'Planet of the Apes' was released in 1968, however, it still works. These stories are challenging to make but I love making such films."

He also opened up about his future projects. The ace director is working on the film 'Legend of Zelda' which is based on an action-adventure game franchise of the same name created by the Japanese game designers Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka.

"I'm working on a film adaptation of 'Legend of Zelda', the video game that so many people my age grew up on. Another I am working on is the sequels. This is just the beginning in terms of apes (franchise)," he added.

