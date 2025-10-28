"I lose so much control over my craft when I have to do press": Jennifer Lawrence

Washington DC [US], October 28 : Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about her uneasy relationship with the media, saying she feels she loses control over her artistic expression whenever she has to do press interviews, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a candid conversation, Lawrence recalled telling fellow actor Viola Davis, "Every time I do an interview, I think, 'I can't do this to myself again.' I feel like I lose so much control over my craft when I have to do press for a movie."

Reflecting on her early public persona, the Die My Love star admitted that she finds her old interviews "so hyper" and "embarrassing." Lawrence, once adored by fans for her quirky and relatable charm, said that much of that behaviour was actually a form of self-protection.

"Well, it is, or it was, my genuine personality, but it was also a defence mechanism," she said.

She cited Ariana Grande's 2016 impersonation of herself on Saturday Night Live as a time she found herself "annoying," as per the outlet.

"I look at those interviews, and that person is annoying," she added. "I get why seeing that person everywhere would be annoying. Ariana Grande's impression of me on SNL was spot-on."

Lawrence went on to reveal that the backlash she faced during that period made her feel "rejected" for who she truly was. "I feltI didn't feel, I was, I thinkrejected not for my movies, not for my politics, but for me, for my personality," she said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The Hunger Games actress also reflected on a phase when she felt creatively disconnected from her work, noting that she left her former agency, CAA, after realising she was being treated "more like a celebrity than an actor."

"I found out that a lot of filmmakers that I really loved and admired had scripts that weren't even reaching me," she told The New York Times in 2022. "I had let myself be hijacked."

Earlier, Lawrence further explained that constant work and fame had distanced her from real-life experiences, which are essential for creativity.

"I was working so much, and so much of what we do has to do with observing people. I felt like I couldn't really observe anyone because everybody was observing me," she said. "And so, taking a few years and getting back to life, I feel like I can be creative again in that sense, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor