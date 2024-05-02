"I lost all the money": Cher recalls challenges she faced in her career

Washington [US], May 2 : American singer and actor Cher got candid about the financial challenges she faced in life. She recalled losing all the money and then starting from scratch to earn and support her family, reported People.

"I lost all the money I had worked for at some point," she shared. "So I had to start at ground zero, and I didn't know what I was gonna do to make a living for my kids."

"I decided to go to Caesar's Palace, which was you know, people didn't go there," she continued. "I was like, 'What's Elvis [Presley] doing here?' But people didn't go to Las Vegas. It was the elephant's graveyard."

The residency took place at the Circus Maximus Showroom at Caesars Palace and was dubbed, "A Celebration at Caesars Palace." Cher performed songs like "Lookin for Love," "Take It to the Limit" and "Out Here on My Own."

She also said in the interview with host Jennifer Hudson that being in the music industry wasn't easy and she had to overcome several obstacles to remain on the stage.

"There was one writer who kept saying every year, 'This is her last year. This is finally her last year. She is so over.' And I said, 'You know what buddy, I'll be here when you're gone.' And I think I am."

"But I tried to be cool with everybody because why not?" she added.

Although she put in a lot of effort to achieve success, she emphasized that luck also played a role in her music profession.

"I'm lucky. I'm really lucky because I think to be in our business, it's not enough to be talented, you've gotta have some luck," she said. "Because I know people who can sing rings around me, you know? But they weren't as lucky. Like I'm a vessel. It goes through me."

Cher is set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for her contributions to music this year, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor